✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Entertainment
SPONSOR AD

FULL LIST: Tems, Rema make Obama’s summer playlist

Former President of the United States (US), Barack Obama, is back with his annual Summer Playlist. In a tweet on Monday night, Obama revealed his…

Barack Obama

Former President of the United States (US), Barack Obama, is back with his annual Summer Playlist.

In a tweet on Monday night, Obama revealed his favorite songs for Summer.

The Summer playlist comprises 44 songs for the year 2024.

‘Love Me Jeje’ by Tems and ‘Yayo’ by Rema are the Nigerian songs featured on the playlist.

Protest: Man arrested over calls for attacks on police station, military barracks

Jonathan’s claims ‘mischaracterised’ Obama – US

Other songs on the list include ‘Them Belly Full’ by Bob Marley ft The Wailers, ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ by Beyonce, ‘You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me’ by The Miracles, and ‘Wanna Be’ by Megan Thee Stallion ft GloRilla.

Obama said he hoped people “find something new to listen to” from the list.

“With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to,” the former president tweeted alongside the list.

See the complete list below:

obama summer list

obama summer list 1

Daily Trust reports that Nigerian music stars, Burna Boy and Ayra Starr, made it to his summer list last year.

In the past, Wizkid had also made Obama’s playlist.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories