FULL LIST: Tems, Rema make Obama’s summer playlist

Former President of the United States (US), Barack Obama, is back with his annual Summer Playlist. In a tweet on Monday night, Obama revealed his…

Former President of the United States (US), Barack Obama, is back with his annual Summer Playlist.

In a tweet on Monday night, Obama revealed his favorite songs for Summer.

The Summer playlist comprises 44 songs for the year 2024.

‘Love Me Jeje’ by Tems and ‘Yayo’ by Rema are the Nigerian songs featured on the playlist.

Protest: Man arrested over calls for attacks on police station, military barracks

Jonathan’s claims ‘mischaracterised’ Obama – US

Other songs on the list include ‘Them Belly Full’ by Bob Marley ft The Wailers, ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ by Beyonce, ‘You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me’ by The Miracles, and ‘Wanna Be’ by Megan Thee Stallion ft GloRilla.

Obama said he hoped people “find something new to listen to” from the list.

“With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to,” the former president tweeted alongside the list.

See the complete list below:

Daily Trust reports that Nigerian music stars, Burna Boy and Ayra Starr, made it to his summer list last year.

In the past, Wizkid had also made Obama’s playlist.