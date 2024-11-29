FULL LIST: Lookman, Oshoala, others get nominations for FIFA Best awards

The Nigerian quartet of Ademola Lookman, William Troost-Ekong, Asisat Oshoala, and Paul Onuachu have been shortlisted for various categories in the 2024 FIFA Best Awards, announced by FIFA on Friday.

Lookman, who ranked 14th in the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, was nominated in the Best Attacker category, alongside global stars like Vinicius Junior, Lamine Yamal, Bukayo Saka, Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Troost-Ekong, Nigeria’s stand-in captain, was listed among the Best Defenders. He will compete with top names such as Arsenal’s William Saliba, Manuel Akanji, Antonio Rüdiger, and Dani Carvajal.

Onuachu, currently playing for Southampton, is also a nominee in the men’s version of the Puskas Award for the best goal, following his exquisite flick for Trabzonspor in a 2-1 win over Konyaspor in November 2023.

Oshoala was nominated for the newly introduced Marta Award for the best goal in women’s football. The 30-year-old’s acrobatic strike for Barcelona Femeni against Benfica in the women’s Champions League in November 2023 got the nod.

Votes for the 2024 FIFA Best awards will be weighted equally between fans and an expert panel. Fans can cast their votes on the FIFA website until 10 December 2024.

The full list of nominees for the 2024 FIFA Best Awards includes top talents in various categories, including goalkeepers, coaches, and more. The awards promise to celebrate the finest footballing achievements of the year.

FULL LIST

The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees

Dani Carvajal (Spain), Real Madrid

Erling Haaland (Norway), Manchester City

Federico Valverde (Uruguay), Real Madrid

Florian Wirtz (Germany), Bayer Leverkusen

Jude Bellingham (England), Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe (France), Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid

Lamine Yamal (Spain), Barcelona

Lionel Messi (Argentina), Inter Miami

Rodri (Spain), Manchester City

Toni Kroos (Germany), Real Madrid (now retired)

Vinicius Jr (Brazil), Real Madrid

The Best FIFA Women’s Player nominees

Aitana Bonmati (Spain), Barcelona

Barbra Banda (Zambia), Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway), Barcelona

Keira Walsh (England), Barcelona

Khadija Shaw (Jamaica), Manchester City

Lauren Hemp (England), Manchester City

Lindsey Horan (USA), Olympique Lyonnais

Lucy Bronze (England), Barcelona/Chelsea

Mallory Swanson (USA), Chicago Red Stars

Mariona Caldentey (Spain), Barcelona/Arsenal

Naomi Girma (USA), San Diego Wave

Ona Batlle (Spain), Barcelona

Salma Paralluelo (Spain), Barcelona

Sophia Smith (USA), Portland Thorns

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi), Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais

Trinity Rodman (USA), Washington Spirit

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach nominees

Arthur Elias (Brazil), Brazil

Elena Sadiku (Sweden), Celtic

Emma Hayes (England), Chelsea/USA

Futoshi Ikeda (Japan), Japan

Gareth Taylor (England), Manchester City

Jonatan Giraldez (Spain), Barcelona/Washington Spirit

Sandrine Soubeyrand (France), Paris FC

Sonia Bompastor (France), Olympique Lyonnais/Chelsea

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach nominees

Carlo Ancelotti (Italy), Real Madrid

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Argentina

Luis de la Fuente (Spain), Spain

Pep Guardiola (Spain), Manchester City

Xabi Alonso (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper nominees

Alyssa Naeher (USA), Chicago Red Stars

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham

Ayaka Yamashita (Japan), INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City

Cata Coll (Spain), Barcelona

Mary Earps (England), Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper nominees

Andriy Lunin (Ukraine), Real Madrid

David Raya (Spain), Arsenal

Ederson (Brazil), Manchester City

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina), Aston Villa

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain

Mike Maignan (France), AC Milan

Unai Simon (Spain), Athletic Club