FULL LIST: Kwara, 21 states expected to witness heavy rain in next 24 hours

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Thursday predicted heavy rainfalls in parts of Kwara and Niger on Friday and moderate to heavy rainfalls in 20 states.

This was contained in the impact based weather forecast obtained by our correspondent.

The report said during the forecast period, 24-hour heavy rainfall is likely with low to moderate rainfall, flash flooding, riverine flooding, soil erosion, strong winds, thunder and lightning.

Daily Trust reports that this is expected to increase fears of flooding in many parts of the country as the rainy season peaks.

NiMet further stated that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected on Saturday over parts of Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Yobe, Benue, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto State.

Furthermore, it said there are prospects of “Low to Moderate Rainfall” over Borno, Bauchi, Kaduna, Niger on Saturday.

“Elsewhere there is little or no risk of hydrometeorological hazard,” the report added.

For Sunday, the report stated that “there are slim prospects of Moderate to Heavy Rainfall over parts of Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Delta, Bayelsa and River State.

“Meanwhile Low to Moderate Rainfall is expected over parts of Borno, Gombe, Yobe, Bauchi, Plateau, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Oyo, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Cross River, Edo, Rivers and Imo State,” it added but with “little or no risk of hydrometeorological hazard.”

For three days, NiMet observed that there are good chances of very strong winds to affect parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, jigawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Plateau and Kaduna State while strong winds are anticipated over the rest of the country.

During the forecast period starting from Friday, the agency in the forecast warned of isolated cases of displacements of people due to flash floods, outbreak of water-borne diseases, isolated cases of damage to weak structures.

In addition, with the 24-hour accumulated rainfall, there could be loss of lives, injuries, reduction in visibility, and interruption of vehicular traffic.

The report advised the disaster response management authorities to raise awareness among the people and update flood contingency plans.

Below are the states listed for heavy rainfall:

Sokoto

Zamfara

Katsina

Kano

Bauchi

Kaduna

Plateau

Oyo

Kogi

Nasarawa

Benue

Adamawa

Taraba

Cross River

Imo

Ondo

Edo

Delta

Bayelsa

Rivers

