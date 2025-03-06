FULL LIST: FG freezes bank accounts of Simon Ekpa, 16 others for terrorism

The federal government, on Thursday designated and listed some individuals including Simon Ekpa and entities on the Nigeria Sanctions List following their “involvement in terrorism financing”.

The individuals and entities were recommended for designation by the Nigeria Sanctions Committee during a meeting that was held in Abuja on Thursday.

The outcome of the meeting, which was disclosed to journalists by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), stated that the development was in accordance with Section 54 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The anti-graft unit explained that the Attorney-General of the Federation, with the approval of the President, said the they must be thereupon designated to be listed on the Nigeria Sanctions List.

It said the committee are required to immediately, identify and freeze, without prior notice, all funds, assets, and any other economic resources belonging to the designated persons in their possession and report same to the Sanctions Committee.

The unit stressed that freezing measures should be extended to all accounts associated with the designated subjects.

“For designated entities, this should include accounts linked to their signatories and directors to ensure comprehensive enforcement of the sanctions regime,” it said.

The designated individuals and entities are as follows:

1. Simon Ekpa Njoku 21-03-1985 Guaranty Trust Bank 0118835791, 0115442299, 0115442275

2. Godstime Promise Iyare 20-05-1996 Access Bank 0060032439, 1187008630, 1448136683. UBA 2212655102. Moniepoint 8197394552. Kuda 2007096158. Promicool Venture- Moniepoint 8197394576.

3. Francis Chukwuedo Mmaduabuchi 27-09-1987 Eco Bank 3941072599, Fidelity 6239280146, Opay 8037688095, Moniepoint 8196060258, 8196028438, 8196028452,5380383959, 5612325508,4730823866, 8037688095

4. John Anayo Onwumere 05-03-1987 Sterling 0026224269, Zenith 4230646454

5. Chikwuka Godwin Eze 05-05-1975 First Bank 3031299977, Access Bank 0110709618, 0108595489, 1132518632

6. Edwin Augustine Chukwuedo 27-05-1983 Union 0010808495, 0110232286, 0069247850, Eco Bank 2321194539, Opay 8169916076, Moniepoint 6786290317, 6786290300

7. Chinwendu Joy Owoh 10-02-1982 First Bank 3125731837, GTB 0115848475, Moniepoint 6474876289, Union 0014660761

8. Ginika Jane Orji 05-10-1995 Blueridge 8039231985, Opay 7059681248, 8106940744

9. Awo Uchechukwu 11-12-1978 First Bank 3060144916

10. Mercy Ebere Ifeoma Ali 07-07-1998 Access 1612608952, FCMB 6594319019, First Bank 3147574474

11. Ohagwu Nneka Juliana 15-08-1985 UBA 2147559148

12. Eze Chibuike Okpoto 12-01-1989 Access 0071127599, 1138098116, FCMB 3723955016, GT Bank 0123014963

13. Nwaobi Henry Chimezie 12-06-1991 Access 1113046148, 1113046148, UBA 2115584448, 2117752704, First Bank 3067985749, Moniepoint 8276850931,

14. Ogomu Peace Kewe 27-06-1997 Access 1840168323, UBA 2096777826, First Bank 3124937333, 2041450556, (USD) 3180578127, Zenith 2547460190, Opay 9069071154, Kuda 2028607838, Fidelity 6552642526, GT Bank 0258732080, Stanbic 0021280495

15. Igwe Ka Ala Enterprises 3750733 Access 1872085373, 0800331795. Fairmoney 2683102063. Fidelity 5090919707, GTB 0206153527, 0044247093, 0044247086, 0044247079, 0044247062, 0044247055, 0044247103, 4020644423. Opay 9023765613, 8035144914, 8126308128. Polaris 3124277058. Carbon 0629821223. Zenith 1226773554

16. Seficuvi Global Company 3225098 Access Bank 1436852548, Eco Bank 3831141439

17. Lakurawa Group NLLKW

NFIU added, “You’re required to report to the Sanctions Committee any assets frozen or actions taken in compliance with the prohibition requirements;

“(c) immediately file a Suspicious Transactions Report to the NFIU for further analysis on the financial activities of such an individual or entity; and

“(d) report as a Suspicious Transactions Report to the NFIU, all cases of name matching in financial transactions prior to or after receipt of this List.

“The freezing obligation required above shall extend to (a) all funds or other assets that are owned or controlled by the designated persons and entities, and not only those that are tied to a particular act, plot, or threat of terrorism or terrorism financing;

“(b) those funds or other assets that are wholly or jointly owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by designated persons or entities;

“(c) the funds or other assets derived or generated from funds or other assets owned or controlled directly or indirectly by designated persons or entities; and

“(d) funds or other assets of persons and entities acting on behalf of, or at the direction of designated persons or entities. A report of your compliance with this requirement may be sent to: [email protected], [email protected].”