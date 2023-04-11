FULL LIST: 22 Nigerian tertiary institutions get N5bn grant

Twenty-two tertiary institutions in Nigeria have received a disbursement of N5.5 billion grant from the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa initiative. In a statement, the Social…

Twenty-two tertiary institutions in Nigeria have received a disbursement of N5.5 billion grant from the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa initiative.

In a statement, the Social Development Specialist of ASR Africa, Edidiong Idang, said each of the institutions got N250 million, under the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme.

ASR Africa, an initiation of the African Industrialist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, is aimed to provide solutions to developmental issues affecting health, Education, and Social Development within Africa through its annual $100 million Africa Fund for Sustainable Development and Renewal.

Idang said the idea would further partner with governments and the private sector institutions in Nigeria and across Africa to support education.

“Our belief is that Africans need to rise to provide solutions to African problems. We focus our intervention in Africa and this is expressed mainly on infrastructure development, equipping facilities, and capacity building for researchers, healthcare practitioners, and community-level service providers.

“We also support the efforts of various Governments in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa across our three thematic areas. The Initiative provides both technical and financial resources to partners,” she said.

Beneficiaries of the grant include: