Fulham dents Chelsea’s title hopes with historic win

Fulham delivered a stoppage-time hammer blow to Chelsea’s Premier League title aspirations with Rodrigo Muniz’s last-gasp finish grabbing a 2-1 win and a first victory at Stamford Bridge for the Cottagers since 1979.

Muniz was in acres of space in the box when Sasa Lukic found him with a low cross to deliver a belated Christmas gift to the elated travelling support.

The Fulham bench emptied in celebration – Chelsea’s subs, coaching staff and boss Enzo Maresca slumped back into their seats.

Sub Harry Wilson – who had turned another west London derby against Brentford with heroics off the bench earlier this season – cancelled out Cole Palmer’s wonderful opener with a close-range header and Fulham capitalised on the counter to score a historic victory over their neighbours.