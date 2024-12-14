Fulanis celebrate First Maliya International Day of “Fura-da-nono”

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani social cultural associaltion, on Saturday, celebrated the Maliya International Day of “Fura-da-nono” in Tudun Wada, Karu Local Government of Nasarawa State.

“Fura-da-nono,” is traditional Fulani delicacy made of millet, milk and spies and commonly consumed in Northern Nigeria.

Alh. Abdullahi Bello-Bodejo, National President of the group, said the event was aimed at showcasing their rich culture and tradition as well as music and cuisines.

SPONSOR AD

The National President, represented by Ibrahim Adamu, Northeast Zonal Vice Chairman of the association, said it would encourage their youth to take pride in their heritage of preparing fura da nono.

The group also inaugurated the Maliya International Cattle Market for the sale of livestock, and a Mosque in the area.

Bello-Bodejo appreciated the President Bola Tinubu- led administration for the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development to promote livestock farming.

He said that the creation of the ministry was a clear indication of the government’s recognition of the pivotal role livestock farming play in the nation’s economy, culture, and social fabric.

He noted that the development marked a new era for millions of livestock farmers and pastoralists who had yearned for such a dedicated and focused body to address their unique challenges and opportunities.

Bello-Bodejo maintained that the ministry would go a long way toward addressing the incessant conflicts between pastoralists and farmers.

Also speaking, Dr Awwal Aliyu, National President of the Northern Consensus Movement (NCM), commended the hosting of the cultural festival and the establishment of the International Cattle Market as well as the Mosque.

Aliyu said that the market was a fulfillment of the vision of Sir Ahmadu Bello, late Sultan of Sokoto, for an International Cattle Market.

He said that as a group, they were proud of the actualisation of the dream of the late Sultan of Sokoto and would work toward making the market viable.

Also, Abdullahi Adamu, immediate past National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), represented by Arc. Shehu Tukur, commended the Fulani people for showcasing their culture with a view to preserving it.

He also lauded the initiative to create an international cattle market, saying that it would go a long way to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the country.

The festival had in attendance Fulanis from the 19 Northern states as well as other states of the country. (NAN)