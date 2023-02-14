Fulani group endorses Abiola, boasts of 7m votes

A Fulani pressure group, Nigeria Fulani Political Forum (NFPF) has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Mr. Kola Abiola ahead of…

A Fulani pressure group, Nigeria Fulani Political Forum (NFPF) has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Mr. Kola Abiola ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

Leader of the NFPF, Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi, who made this known in Abuja yesterday, boasted that nomadic Fulanis have 7 million votes, which they will give to Abiola.

Abdullahi, who berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for turning a blind eye to the plight of pastoralists Fulani in Nigeria, stressed that the nomads will vote in block for any candidate that cares about their predicaments.

He added that their choice of a candidate was not influenced by ethnic or religious sentiments.

“If tribe or religion would solve the Fulani problem, Fulani would have been living like kings in Nigeria because right now we have a Fulani man as president but he has not deemed it fit to even pray for the over 40 Fulani pastoralists that were killed in Nasarawa some weeks ago,” he said.

He said the Fulani pastoralists have seen the worst of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the worst of the APC, so they were not an option for them.

Responding, the PRP presidential candidate, Abiola, said the endorsement is a validation that the party has an inclusive manifesto.