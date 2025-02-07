FUL Vice Chancellor, Prof Akinwumi advised against scrapping TETfund

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi has urged the federal government not to scrap TETfund in 2030 as projected recently.

Professor Akinwumi made this appeal on Thursday at the university permanent site in Felele- Lokoja while addressing newsmen in his office .

He said the agency has been living up to its billing, and very helpful to tertiary institutions in the country since it came on the stream.

“TETfund has been helpful,and its impact is felt virtually in all tertiary institutions in the country . I appeal to the federal government to rescind its decision to rest the activities of TETfund by the year 2030.

“Several TETfund projects are abound in the institution; some have been completed while others are ongoing. Senate building is almost completed ,and with other receiving great attention”, he said.

He said the federal university Lokoja has been weathering storms because he has been on the field to canvass for help from individuals, corporations and states ,which has started yielding results in one project or programme evolving in the citadel of learning recently.

“I don’t stay in the office ; I move around to drum support for the institution from states, people, agencies , both private and public for us to survive and continue at the space of development for a better institution.

“That move has attracted support for many projects and programmes in the school. Federal government alone cannot build this school to make it a force to reckon with in academic parlance , without support from outside the box .

“You cannot stay in the office and expect something great to happen. The university is yet to access fund budgeted for it in 2025 by the federal government. We have to device means to raise fund to update activities in the school”, he said .

“What we were able to raise from individuals,agencies or corporations are more than what the federal government has given to the institution; so we have to continue to move around to keep the system rolling on, to achieve academic and infrastructure greatness expected of such institution as this”, he said .

Professor Akinwumi who said he was able to establish 10 faculties, including college of health sciences from 4 on assumption in office said the university will not rest on its oars until the faculty of law is established and become functional.

He added that the university was to kick off the department of law this season but for the council of legal studies injunction not to kick -start until their visit , to assess the facility on ground .

“The institution has written to the council to that effect since. But the inability of the council members to honour our request is delaying admission of candidates for 2024/ 25 season .

“We may advise prospective students to either change their course or be patient with us to fix things right from the onset with the legal council”, he said .