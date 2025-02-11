FUK, Gombe, Appoints Varsity Registrar, Bursar

The Governing Council of Federal University of Kashere (FUK), Gombe State, has approved the appointments of substantive Registrar and Bursar for the institution.

The appointments which take effect from today were approved at its 25th regular meeting.

Alhaji Nasir Lawan Abdullahi was appointed as the Registrar while Mr. Isa Adamu Amaza was named as the Bursar, according to a release by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Umaru Pate.

While congratulating the duo over their emergence, Prof Pate and the Chairman of Council, Prof. Williams Olushola Aderounmu, maintained that their appointments were based on performance and experience.

They urged the new appointees to bring in their wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of their duties, and to uphold ethical values and discipline.

Until his appointment, Abdullahi was the Registrar of Federal College of Education, Jama’are in Bauchi State.

He began his career as an Administrative Officer in Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi and rose to the rank of Senior Deputy Registrar in 2018.

For the new Bursar (FUK), Mr Amaza, he was, until his appointment, the Ag. Director of Colleges, Faculties and Postgraduate Accounts in the Bursary Department of University of Maiduguri where he started his career as an Accountant.

He later rose to the rank of Deputy Bursar in 2019.