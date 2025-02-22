FUGUS Matriculates 2,229 Students

The Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) has officially matriculated 2,229 students for the 2023/2024 academic session, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s growth. The ceremony, held at the university’s Convocation Square, saw students take the Matriculation Oath, affirming their status as bonafide members of the 12-year-old institution.

Among the matriculated students, 343 were admitted into the newly established College of Health Sciences, offering programs in MBBS, Nursing Sciences, Dental Sciences, Physiotherapy, and Dietetics. The inclusion of these programs underscores the university’s commitment to addressing healthcare delivery gaps in Northwest Nigeria.

Addressing the new students, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor M.G. Abubakar, congratulated them for successfully scaling the admission process and urged them to be vigilant and security-conscious while on campus. He emphasized the need to report any suspicious activities to security authorities. He also cautioned them against engaging in examination malpractice, cultism, sexual harassment, and drug abuse, warning that such vices attract severe penalties as outlined in the Student Handbook.

The Dean of Student Affairs, Dr. Mu’awiyya Umar Ladan, commended the Vice-Chancellor for his unwavering support in ensuring the smooth conduct of the matriculation exercise.

The event was graced by key stakeholders, including members of the university’s management, the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Deans of Faculties, Directors, Heads of Departments and Units, traditional rulers, parents, and students. The ceremony featured poetry recitations and drama performances that highlighted the importance of unity in diversity.

Professor Abubakar encouraged the students to uphold high ethical standards, remain disciplined, and show respect for constituted authorities throughout their academic journey.

He reiterated the university’s commitment to maintaining a conducive learning environment that fosters academic excellence and character development.

With this latest matriculation, FUGUS continues to expand its academic offerings and reinforce its role in advancing education, science, and healthcare in Nigeria.