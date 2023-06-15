Fuel subsidy: Reps urge FG to implement palliative

The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to implement its promise on putting in place palliative measures...

The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to implement its promise on putting in place palliative measures to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The call followed the adoption of a motion by Aliyu Sani Madaki (NNPP, Kano) at the plenary on Wednesday.

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on May 29 announced the removal of fuel subsidy which pushed the pump prices from N194 to over N500 with variations in states.

He said, since then, Nigerians had been battling with the pump price increase and its resultant effects on food and services which had skyrocketed.

He said there was the need to put in place measures to protect the rights of citizens and prioritise the provision of palliatives to mitigate the challenges that have arisen from the fuel subsidy removal and ensure a more sustainable and inclusive economic framework for the benefit of Nigerians.

The House mandated the Committee on Labour and Productivity when constituted to look into the issue and report back for further legislative action.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...