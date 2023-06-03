Fuel subsidy: Labour begins nationwide strike Wednesday

We’II review minimum wage – Tinubu

APC govs back removal, flay marketers over price hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared a nationwide strike with effect from Wednesday over the increase in the pump price of fuel as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

In his inaugural speech, Tinubu had announced that “fuel subsidy is gone.”

This had triggered panic-buying across filling stations nationwide.

Two days later, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) directed its retail stations to sell petrol between N488 and N570 per litre across the country.

The NLC had rejected the review and demanded that pump price should be reverted to the old rate.

On Wednesday, the federal government invited Labour leaders for talks at Aso Rock, but the discussion was deadlocked.

However, Dele Alake, a spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, had told reporters that the meeting was fruitful.

Alake spoke while he was flanked by the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL.

But briefing journalists at the end of NLC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Friday, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the president, said the union had agreed on a nationwide strike.

“The NEC in session directed that the leadership of the NLC should be cautious of negotiations with people without portfolios.

“It is destructive; and until the government is properly constructed and the people who will negotiate with Labour are with mandate and capacity to convince the government of the day, such negotiations may not be valid wherever.

“Consequently, the NLC decided that if by Wednesday next week, the NNPCL, a private limited liability company that illegally announced a price regime in the oil sector, refuses to reverse its decision, the union and all its affiliates will withdraw their services and commence protest nationwide until this is complied with.

“The NLC NEC directs all state councils and industrial unions to commence mobilisation from this moment,” the union stated.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured that the national minimum wage would be reviewed to reflect realities.

The president gave the assurance when he received members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) led by the chairman, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, at the State House, Abuja.

He said improved livelihood for Nigerians remained a top priority of his administration, with more people-focused economic policies.

Tinubu, therefore, said national and sub-national governments would work together on the minimum wage, which already required “soul searching.’’

“We need to do some arithmetic and soul-searching on the minimum wage.

“We will have to take a look at that together, and the revenue. We must strengthen the source and application of our revenue,’’ he said.

Tinubu urged the governors to seize the opportunity of being chosen among millions of citizens in their states to make a difference in the lives of people.

In a State House press statement issued by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Tinubu was quoted as soliciting the support of the APC governors for the success of his administration, stating that with collective efforts, the realisation of the Nigerian dream is possible.

“If we think together and work together, the Nigeria of our dreams is not far away,” the president stated.

Tinubu, who described the spirit of comradeship exhibited by the governors as stimulating, admonished them to constantly engage the federal government in finding a common pathway to the country’s development.

“This is about the Nigerian project, not Bola Tinubu,” he said.

In his remarks, Vice President Kashim Shettima urged the governors to galvanise support for the courageous decision of the president regarding fuel subsidy removal and the unification of exchange rates.

“The fuel subsidy is like an albatross on the neck of the economy of this country, and Mr President has taken the bold decision to remove it. With the decision, more money will go to the states for your development initiatives,” he said.

Earlier, Governor Uzodimma said governors under the PGF were at the State House to express solidarity with President Tinubu and formally congratulate him on his inauguration as the 16th president of Nigeria.

He said the governors would do everything within their means to ensure the success of the Tinubu administration and even development of the country.

Governor Uzodimma applauded President Tinubu for the early decisions of his administration, which he said confirmed the trust the Nigerian electorate had in the president’s leadership capacity and commitment to excellence.

He said governors under the forum’s umbrella would propagate the policies and programmes of the federal government in their respective states, saying, “It is incumbent on us to work with your administration.”

“We are using this opportunity to express our support for you at this trying time in our history,’’ he said.

Uzodinma noted that the president started well by placing the economy and welfare of the people on a priority list with honesty of purpose.

He expressed the support of governors to the decision of the federal government to remove petrol subsidy.

Uzodinma, however, expressed concern over the sudden hike in petrol prices by fuel marketers on ‘old stuck’ following the president’s inaugural speech, calling it “man’s inhumanity to man.”

He called on Nigerians to support government’s decision to remove the subsidy.

The meeting was attended by 17 other governors, comprising those of Borno, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Sokoto and Yobe states.

