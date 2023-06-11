Fuel subsidy: Kwara Gov approves palliatives for students, workers

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has approved the deployment of government buses to support the movement of students and workers in public tertiary institutions…

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has approved the deployment of government buses to support the movement of students and workers in public tertiary institutions within Ilorin and its environs.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, on Sunday in Ilorin.

The statement said the bus palliative for the students covering the metropolis is the second phase in the measures by the Kwara government to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

“The government had earlier reduced workdays for civil servants from five to three every week, while bureaucrats work out other measures for workers that are exempted from the policy.

“From Wednesday, June 14, some large buses will be deployed to transport students of public tertiary institutions within the metropolis, including those going to the Kwara State University campus at Malete.

“Further details will be released by the coordinating Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs).

“The state government will continue to offer immediate support for the Kwara public as Nigeria permanently transitions to the post-fuel subsidy regime and different steps are taken to bring more ease to the people while growing the economy in a sustainable way,” he said. (NAN)

