Fuel scarcity, queues persist in FCT

Fuel queues have persisted at few fuel stations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) due to scarcity of the product.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many fuel stations were not dispensing fuel, while few were dispensing with long queues.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) had said that the tightness in fuel supply and distribution witnessed in some parts of Lagos and the FCT was as a result of a hitch in the discharge operations of a couple of vessels.

The NNPC Ltd. said it was working round the clock with all relevant stakeholders to resolve the situation and restore normalcy in the operations.

However, a NAN correspondent who monitored the City Centre and suburbs on Monday, noticed that the black marketers were making brisk business, selling between N1,200 to N1,300 per litre.

Many commuters, comprising of civil servants, were also seen stranded at various bus stops while motorists who bought fuel from black marketers jacked up the transport fares.

The Conoil and TotalEnergies opposite the NNPC Ltd. Towers were seen selling but with long queues.

Many stations at Apo were not selling while a long queue was seen at NNPC Lt. retail outlet at Dankogi Junction, Apo.

The NNPC Ltd. Retail Outlets at Zone 3, Zone 1 and mega station at Church Gate were selling with long queues at N617 per lite, while independent marketers sold between N660 and N900 per litre.

Traffic at Nyanya-Karshi route was free but many stranded commuters seen as many fuel stations were closed and not dispensing while Fuel Smart and Janep stations that operate like black marketers were dispensing.

NIPCO fuel station was seen dispensing the product with queues as well as the two Shema stations along Nyanya-Keffi highway.

Some motorists who spoke to NAN expressed sadness about the situation, saying the consistent fuel scarcity and hardship on citizens should be tackled totally by the Federal Government.

A motorist, who pleaded anonymity, lamented the harsh economic situation occasioned by the lack of fuel/high fuel price, adding that no gain was attached to the business again because he has been driving at a loss just to sustain his means of livelihood.

Mr David Eneh, a commuter and civil servant, also urged the government to hasten its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) project across the country to boost utilisation of CNG vehicles to crash fuel price.

According to him, overdependence on PMS is making it a scarce product but once CNG usage is common, with its affordability and infrastructure available nationwide, the PMS will not be scarce anymore. (NAN)