Fuel scarcity: Group plans to protest in Abuja

The Civil Society Network on Economic and Social Advancement (CSNOESA) has said it was planning protests against NNPC and its management over continue crisis in the fuel sector.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the national spokesperson of the group, Abubakar Yale, said they are marching for a change in the way fuel issue is being handled in the country.

“We are deeply concerned by the incessant fuel scarcity the country has witnessed due to the failure of NNPC. Fuel sells for as much as N1,500 at black market in some parts of Nigeria including Abuja,’’ he said.