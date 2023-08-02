Fuel Hike: Let the masses breathe, Labour tells FG

The Organised Labour comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart in Kano has called on the Federal Government to as…

The Organised Labour comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart in Kano has called on the Federal Government to as matter of respect fulfil the agreement and promises earlier reached with regards to palliatives and other resolutions for Nigerians.

Chairman of the NLC Kano chapter, Comrade Kabiru Inuwa, made the call when he led a peaceful protestagainst fuel price hike and other policies of the federal government on Wednesday.

No fewer than 20 Unions converged on the Murtala Muhammad Library Complex and marched through Ahmadu Bello way to the State Government House.

They were received by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Shehu Wada Sagagi, who represented the Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

However, the duo tried effortlessly to stop the peaceful protest halfway.

Speaking, the NLC chairman, Kabiru Inuwa said, “The central point of this protest is to at least request the government to fulfil the promises it made during the first sitting they had with labour and resolve to put committees and commence work immediately.

“Up till now, nothing is done and they are not ready to do it. Let them come out and start implementing what they agreed to themselves, what they forwarded to the labour themselves. Let the masses breath, this is what we want, no more no less.

“When you talk about palliative, has it commenced? It’s part of the resolutions reached. None of the seven agreed resolutions has commenced. As of now, we are buying fertilizer at N27,000 per bag because dollar is increasing day by day which is not good for our economy. We want them to commence implementing the agreed resolutions met during the meetings.”

Responding, Bichi assured the aggrieved citizens that the government is strategizing to bring out effective model and plans to begin distribution of the palliatives.

He also promised to transmit the message to the Federal Government for onward consideration.

“The Governor had wished to be out here in person but you all know that today is Wednesday when the State executive council sits to take major decisions including that in respect of what the Kano government is going to do to support its people with palliatives.”

