FUDMA student regains freedom, search continues for 3 others

One of the four students of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) abducted by gunmen has been rescued, while efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining three, intelligence sources confirmed to security enthusiast Zagazola Makama on Monday.

The rescued student, identified as Fahad Muhammad, a 20-year-old 100-level Computer Science student, regained his freedom on Sunday following intensified search-and-rescue operations in the area.

Sources said efforts were being sustained by troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA to locate and rescue the three others still in captivity. They are: Adewale Bolaji Ajayi, 23, of the Department of Computer Science; Emmanuel Michael, 24, and Favour Michael, 22, both of the Department of Food Management Science.

SPONSOR AD

The students, all in their first year, were abducted on Saturday when armed men stormed their residence in Dutsin-Ma.

Security operatives are reportedly tracking the movements of the kidnappers as efforts to secure the safe return of the remaining students continue.