Fubara’s move to probe Wike administration is self-indictment –SAN

Wahab Shittu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has said that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s plan to probe his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, is a kind of self…

    By abdulyassar Abdulhamid

Wahab Shittu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has said that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s plan to probe his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, is a kind of self indictment.

Fubara has vowed to set up a panel of inquiry into the Wike administration.

But during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Shittu said Fubara was part of the same government he wanted to probe.

He said, “I am happy that what the governor of Rivers State is saying he acknowledged that he was a part and parcel of that same government. Fubara was part and parcel of the Wike administration. He played a fundamental role in that government. If he is saying that something went wrong in that government, in my view that amounts to a kind of self indictment.

“I am happy that he acknowledged that in his statement. Aside from that, government is a continuation, a work in progress. If Governor Wike said he awarded contracts, the question we will ask is that did he award that contract? We know the reputation Governor Wike had before he left office; he was generally acknowledged as Mr Projects. We saw him commissioning projects here and there all over the state. And the general consensus is that he could not have executed those projects using his personnel resources.

“The question to be asked is whether the projects were for the collective benefit of the people of the state? Whether he had some personnel benefits; whether there is corruption and wastages. The context in which Fubara made the allegation, which is the context of the crisis, is political. The best thing for everyone is to keep an open mind. I will not say Wike is innocent or guilty. I will not say Fubara’s allegations are true or false.”

