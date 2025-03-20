Fubara vacates Govt House; Rivers residents react to emergency rule

Daily Trust reports that the ousted governor, Siminalayi Fubara, vacated the Government House in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

Earlier in a press release, Fubara had said his administration had always prioritised security and good governance and would face the current situation with “wisdom, patience, and unwavering faith in the democratic process.”

“Since assuming office, my actions have been guided by my constitutional oath and a sense of duty. We ensured peace and progress in Rivers,” he said.

SPONSOR AD

He added that his government complied with the Supreme Court ruling and implemented the peace deal brokered by President Tinubu.

“Despite political disagreements, governance continued—salaries were paid, and projects were executed. Rivers remained peaceful under our watch,” he said.

Fubara urged Rivers residents to remain peaceful, promising to engage relevant institutions to protect democracy in the state.

Meanwhile, many Rivers residents have expressed anger and concern over the emergency rule.

Some questioned the rationale behind the declaration, arguing that there was no breakdown of law and order to justify such action.

Felicia Okoma, a resident, said she was shocked by the announcement.

“I’m hypertensive, and the news made my blood pressure rise immediately. Rivers State is not at war, and there was no crisis. This decision was made to satisfy certain individuals who believe they own the state,” she said.

Wisdom Kagbara, another resident, criticised Tinubu’s move, calling it an attack on democracy.

“Nigeria is struggling with hunger, inflation, and insecurity, yet no emergency rule was declared. But for a political crisis in Rivers, the President suspends a democratically elected governor and appoints a military administrator. This is unacceptable, and the Senate must reject it,” he said.

Similarly, Bararune Barawi, called on the federal lawmakers to oppose the decision.

“We reject military-style governance. President Tinubu must revoke this declaration and reinstate our elected governor,” he said.

Joy Oforike, a teacher, said Rivers teachers were unhappy with the development.

“Our governor is labour-friendly. He pays salaries on time and even gave civil servants a N100, 000 Christmas bonus last December. We want him reinstated,” she said.

Blessing Omori, from Oyigbo, alleged that the move was politically motivated.

“This was done to please a political godfather. People across the state are unhappy,” he said.

However, some residents defended the emergency rule.

Otobo Iheka from Eleme said the move was necessary to prevent further political unrest.

“President Tinubu’s decision was right. It will save the state from violent confrontations,” he said.

Similarly, Ifeanyi Keke said the emergency rule had resolved the political crisis between Fubara and the state lawmakers.