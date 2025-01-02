Fubara shuns Wike, describes Odili as beginning, end of Rivers politics

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has failed to recognise his estranged godfather and predecessor, Nyesome Wike, among politicians that matter in the scheme of things in the state, describing former Governor Peter Odili as the beginning and the end of Rivers politics.

Fubara’s comment stemmed from a lingering power tussle between Fubara and Wike and the recent verbal attacks between Odili and Wike.

Fubara, who spoke at the 2025 New Year State Banquet in Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, also said his administration would not leave any stone unturned to check anyone or group of persons attempting to stop government from delivering good governance to the people of the state.

SPONSOR AD

He assured that with the strong support of the frontiers of the political class and leaders, particularly those who built the foundational structures of Rivers politics, his administration would not allow any detractor or shenanigan take the state and its people for a ride going forward.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance while addressing Rivers people at a 2025 New Year State Banquet in Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday night.

Fubara in a press statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday by Chukwudi Nelson, his Chief Press Secretary, expressed confidence that with the strong support of former governors, Dr Peter Odili and Sir Celestine Omehia; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Sir Austin Opara; former deputy governor, Sir Gabriel Toby and other former and current elected political office holders and leaders at all levels, no detractor would stand on the way of the state government in achieving the giant strides it has set for itself.

The governor said, ” This year, we will ensure we protect the integrity of this state, at all cost. We won’t allow anybody take this state for a ride. It doesn’t matter the approach I will use. It’s not going to be a fight. We will follow the issues as we did with the case when they (detractors) started begging. Nothing will stop us from not achieving the purpose of governance in this State.”

With strong confidence and faith in God and the people, Fubara noted that “we are not bothered about what they (opposition) will come with. God will always have a way to save us from them. They are going to come, but we are not worried. We are equal to the task. I honestly thank our leaders, from Dr. Peter Odili, Sir Celestine Omehia, Sen John Azuta Mbata, Sir Austin Opara, Prince Uche Secondus, Dr. Abiye Sekibo; to others, for the organic support you are giving to our government.

“A lot of persons would not understand what is really happening. This is not to say we did not have people that were with us and following us and fighting. But one of the troubles they (detractors) have where they are today is that they do not have any (strong) face (in Rivers politics) with them. The beginning and the end of politics in this state is Sir Peter Odili. And if he is sitting with us (here), and with these other persons, who do they have with them?

“Dr. Odili is the right face and right image of our state. These are the frontiers of Rivers State politics. Men and women that have distinguished themselves are sitting with us (here). People who have contributed in several ways to make Rivers State what it is, not rented people they bring for dinner,” he added.

He recalled that the events of 2024 were a mixed bag of daunting challenges, with his administration scoring more gains than losses.

He restated his administration’s determination to sustain the Rivers First policy, saying, “We will continue to protect the lives of our people and provide the required services in our state. We are not going to lower our guards. Rather, we will raise our bar because, what is speaking for us today is the achievements we are making in the face of obvious distractions.

“Therefore, raising the bar will be our own way of telling the world that no matter what is happening here, we mean well for the state and know what we are doing. It is not going to be easy. I know God, at times, keeps evil people to live long to continue their evil, not because He does not know what to do but activities of evil people also keep the righteous people awake.”

He assured that 22025 would be a year of all-round achievements, declaring that by February, his administration would embark on projects commissioning.

“This time around, not roads. Our Fire Service, you can see what we are doing there. For over nine years, there was no functional Fire Service, but today, I can proudly tell you that we have bought all the vehicles, and we are remodelling the offices,” he added.