Fubara leads Ogoni leaders to meet Tinubu at Aso Rock 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with the leadership of the Ogoni nation at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Ogoni leadership is led by the Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and His Royal Majesty, King Festus Babari Bagia Gberesaako XIII, the Gberemene Gokana Kingdom.

Also in attendance were the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Other leaders of the Ogoni in meeting were Senators Lee Maeba, Magnus Abe, Olaka Nwogu, Chief Victor Giadom, Chief Kenneth Kobani, Monsignor Pius Kii, Leedom Mitee, as well as Senators Bennett Birabi Barry. Mpigi and Joe Poroma.

Also in attendance were the Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abba, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris Mohammed and Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh.

Even though the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it may not be unconnected with the Ogoni clean-up and the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland.