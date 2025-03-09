Fubara invites Wike’s loyalists over Supreme Court judgement

Governor Similanayi Fubara of Rivers State has invited Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule led 27 members of Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT for a meeting at Government House, on Monday.

The meeting would hold after the expiration of the 48 hours ultimatum issued the governor to present the 2025 state budget.

The letter dated 9th March was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo.

The letter read, “I hereby write in furtherance of His Excellency’s promise stated in my letter dated 5 March, 2025 to notify you that His Excellency has received the Supreme Court Judgment, and has therefore directed me to invite you and your colleagues – the Honourable members of Rivers State House of Assembly, to a meeting to discuss:-

“(i) Provision of a befitting space for the Assembly’s sittings;

(ii) Payment of all outstanding remuneration or allowances of the Honourable members;

(iii) Presentation of Budget and sundry matters;

(iv) Any other matter(s), as may be necessary, to chart the way forward in the best interest of the State.

“Sequel to the above, I hereby humbly invite the Rt. Hon. Speaker, and all the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to a meeting with the Governor as follows:-

Date:- Monday, 10h March, 2025

Time:- 10am

Venue:- Office of the Governor, Government House, Port Harcourt.

“Many thanks Sir, as we look forward to your kind attendance with a view to charting the way forward in the interest of the good people of Rivers State.”

The Assembly had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governor to present the 2025 budget. This was followed by another ultimatum issued to the governor to sack all the commissioners and board members that were not screened by the Assembly.

The house went further to summon the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (RIEC) over the move to conduct fresh elections.