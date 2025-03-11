✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News | Top Story

Fubara: I’ll comply fully with supreme court judgement

    By Victor Edozie
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured that his administration will implement, to its fullest, the recent judgment of the Supreme Court on the political crisis in the State.
Just as his support group, the Supreme Council for Sim World Wide, warned those planning to impeach the governor to refrain from such plot as to avoid incurring the wrath of his teeming supporters.
The governor maintained that what is important, in all of the happenings that had been witnessed, has been the protection of the interest of Rivers State because it must be above whatever personal interest that anybody could hold and canvass.
Governor Fubara gave the assurance during the inauguration of the new Judges’ Quarters, a housing facility completed by his administration for judges indigenous to Rivers State by birth or marriage, at Old GRA, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area on Tuesday.
The Governor explained: “It has not been an easy 16 months, but what is important is the interest of our State, which must be above our personal interest. I want to say it here, very loud and clear to everyone, the Supreme Court has given a judgement, my administration is going to implement the judgement to its fullest. The reason is clear: It is not about me, it is about the good of this State.”
Governor Fubara alluded to the quantum of loss, in terms of money expended, in prosecuting the political crisis, on both sides.
Such financial resources and other efforts, he said, would be more profitable, if they were synergised, and channelled to courses that promoted the genuine well-being and good of the State, adding that something more assuring would have been showcased.
Governor Fubara stated: “Thank God where we are today, I can assure you publicly that, any day, any time, I have not gone back on that my statement: that nothing (no price) is too big to pay for peace in this State, because at the end of the day, it is about our people. It is not about me, I will leave office but the good work that I have done will speak for me and will defend my generation.”
