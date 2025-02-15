FUAHSE Equips Pioneer Students

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Allied Health Sciences Enugu (FUAHSE), Prof. John Emaimo, has unveiled the university’s academic roadmap, which is geared towards offering practical education to students who will seamlessly integrate into the national healthcare team upon graduation.

In a statement during the Founders Day celebration at the Enugu campus of the University, Prof Emaimo emphasised that the institution aims to produce graduates who will not only excel in their fields but also become employers of labour, contributing significantly to national development.

The pioneer students, who commenced academic activities on Friday, were reassured of receiving double certifications and honours upon graduation – a bachelor’s degree and a Diploma in a chosen entrepreneurial venture. This unique approach sets the university apart, highlighting its commitment to producing well-rounded, skilled professionals.

SPONSOR AD

The traditional ruler of the host community, HRH Igwe Julius Nnaji, praised the remarkable transformation of the institution from a Dental College to the University of Allied Health Sciences. He noted that the university’s programmes will cater to the growing healthcare infrastructure needs in Enugu State and beyond.

For his part, the Students Union Government (SUG) leader, Maurice Ugwuoti, lauded the Vice Chancellor for his dedication to the students’ success. Ugwuoti underscored the availability of top-notch staff dedicated to the students’ development, positioning the university as a key player in Enugu State’s medical sector.

Keynote and goodwill speeches from distinguished guests like Prof. Emmanuel Iyidobi, Prof Mark Okeji, and Rev. Prof. Hyginus Ezegwui, further highlighted the significance of the university’s establishment and its potential impact on the healthcare sector.

With the inauguration of academic activities at FUAHSE, there is increased anticipation for the admission of students into its various allied healthcare programmes.

The university’s vision for practical education and holistic skill development sets a solid foundation for the future success of its graduates, who are poised to make a tangible difference in the national healthcare landscape.