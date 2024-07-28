Frustrated politicians behind #EndBadGovernance protest – Abiodun 

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Sunday, said “frustrated politicians” are behind #EndBadGovernance protest which is currently gaining traction nationwide. He asked youths to shun…

He asked youths to shun the planned protest and engage the government constructively with a view to finding solutions to the economic hardship in the land.

Abiodun spoke during the postgraduate convocation ceremonies of Babcock University, Ilishan, Ikenne Local Government Area.

He maintained that past protests have not yielded meaningful results and have instead led to losses in productivity, lives, and property.

The governor acknowledged the current economic challenges, including inflation, but emphasized that these issues are global and not unique to Nigeria.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this administration has initiated a lot of interventions to cushion the effect of inflation. Recently, we’ve heard the announcement of the minimum wage. We’ve had a lot of empowerment. Student loans are being put in place. Agric and fertilizer inputs are being given to our farmers. They have provided Food items as palliatives and subsidised prices, amongst others.

“This current wave of inflation is biting everywhere. It is in the UK, US, Ghana, and Egypt. So, it is not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

“Which investor will be attracted to a nation that is under siege by protesters? Please, do not allow yourselves to be used by a so-called leaderless movement, sponsored by frustrated politicians who tried in the past and lost. We do not need protests. We must not gamble with our anarchy. Please Let us have a dialogue,” he said.