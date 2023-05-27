FRSC warns officials against extortion

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kwara State, Fredrick Ade Ogidan, has warned patrol operatives over the growing extorting of…

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kwara State, Fredrick Ade Ogidan, has warned patrol operatives over the growing extorting of motorists in the state.

Ogidan stated this during his visit to the commands in the state which commenced on Thursday and ended on Friday.

Among the FRSC offices visited were Olooru, Bode Sadu, Jeba, Idofian, Offa, Erin Ile, Omu Aran and Odo-Owa units.

In its report on the visit by the Public Relations Officer, motorists were warned “not to give bribes to marshals on the road”.

The FRSC also said it was determined to put a stop to trucks carrying passengers on top of goods which has led to loss of many lives.

He said the sector commander advised staff to obey the corps marshal’s directives and warned that any staff found wanting would face the consequences.