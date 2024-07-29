frsc to unveil safety app

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is set to launch the FRSC mobile app which would be a one-stop shop for the corps operational activities…

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is set to launch the FRSC mobile app which would be a one-stop shop for the corps operational activities and products.

Corps Marshal of FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, stated this at the weekend in Abuja when the management of Media Trust Group, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed I. Shekarau, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He explained that once the app was downloaded, one could use the 122 line to report traffic incidents while on transit, report crashes, and one could apply for drivers’ licence and number plate.

He also said the app could alert a passenger if the driver was driving beyond 100 kilometre per hour, alert a road user if there was a black spot on the road, adding that it could also be programmed to alert a driver when to service the car among other features and benefits.

The Corps Marshal, who noted that the visit was the first from any media house since his assumption into office, appreciated the organisation for its unbiased and objective reporting on the corps.

Mohammed said the corps adopted a guiding paradigm to address road safety by adopting the strategy of safe system approach which is a strategy adopted by the United Nations’ decade of action 2021-2030.

He said it was a strategy to reduce road safety crashes within the decade by 50 per cent.

He explained that there has been some trust deficit between the public and the corps, hence to bridge the trust gap, there was the need to rejig the operational strategies, training and retraining the staff and key into zero indiscipline.

Shehu noted that the corps was delighted to accept the offer to enlighten the public for free every weekend for ten minutes using the Trust Television platform, adding that it would help to educate, sensitise and enlighten the motoring public on the usage of the roads to achieve safer roads and fuller lives.

He said there would be more partnership with the Media Trust platform to enlighten the public for safer use of the roads.

Earlier, the Group Chief Executive Officer said the efforts of the corps to ensure that Nigerian roads become safer for the movements of people and goods across the country were recognised.

He said it was observed that despite the efforts, there were some hitches among the road users.

He said it was important that rather than just sit and write to report and criticise, it would be appropriate to take a number of steps that will enhance what the corps was doing and hopefully achieve safety of the Nigerian roads.

He said the Trust Television platform which was introduced about three years ago had millions of audience, hence it would be an opportunity for the Corps Public Enlightenment Officer or any officer of the corps to use the platform once every week to enlighten the public for ten minutes on how to keep the roads safe as well as their lives and properties.

He added that once the Trust Radio platform also goes terrestrial, it would also present such an opportunity to the corps to enlighten the public.

He said the corps was to carry out the enlightenment programme on the Trust Television platform for free.

He said along the line, phone lines would be provided for an opportunity to get the audience to seek clarifications and ask questions on issues while the officers clear the issues.

The CEO added that the Media Trust platform has gone beyond the print it was known for to establish a digital media company called Trust Digital Media Hub which is to take off in two months’ time.