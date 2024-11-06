FRSC to buy choppers for patrol

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said it will soon purchase choppers for patrol operations through private public partnership arrangement.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the ember months’ press conference to acquaint the public of the level of preparedness of the corps, Deputy Corps Marshal on Policy, Research and Statistics, Clement Oladele, said it was a long-term plan before but preparations were underway to make it possible very soon.

He said there were also plans to have air ambulances as well as drones to aid the corps in carrying out their patrol duties.

He also reported that between January to September 2024, 3,767 people had been killed in 7,011 road traffic crashes cases, while 22,373 people were injured.

He said the global plan of Action for the United Nations Decade of Road Safety 2021 to 2030 called for a holistic, safe system approach to halve road traffic deaths by 2030.

On his part, Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed said road traffic crash was the seventh cause of death for human lives globally, and was the number one cause of death of youths in Africa, hence the youths must be protected for the country to have a future.

He said continuous enlightenment exercises would be put in place to train drivers in parks to shun alcohol before driving.

He said this was the best time to train the officers of the corps on how to handle their duties during the months’ operation exercise.

Mohammed said the government was doing its best to fix bad roads and potholes during the festive season through the ministry of works.

The Deputy Corps Marshal, Training Department, Chidiebere Nkwonta, said the corps was training all relevant officers at all levels in preparedness for the upcoming ember months operation.

Speaking on operations, Assistant Corps Marshal Hyginus Omeje said speeding is the major cause of accidents in the country hence all hands are on deck to ensure the ember months are accident-free.

He said more equipment to aid operations activities had been purchased.