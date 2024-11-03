✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
FRSC, Stakeholders advocate smart technology to promote safety on Nigerian roads

Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Malam Shehu Mohammed

The Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC and other stakeholders, have made a strong case for the adoption of smart technology to tackle incessant road crashes and ensure the safety of commuters.

Speaking at the breakfast/town hall meeting and flag-off of the ‘2024 ember months campaign’ tagged’ Smart Road Infrastructure and Commuters Rights to Safe Journey’ organized by FRSC in collaboration with BusinessDay on Wednesday, Shehu Mohammed, the FRSC Corps Marshall said the smart solutions was necessary to align with global safety standards.

The FRSC Boss stressed that the timing of the meeting could not be more appropriate especially, as the Corps works to digitize its operations in line with the President’s renewed hope agenda.

He named some of the infrastructures as speed sensors, acoustic sensors, smart traffic lights, weather monitoring systems, and digital signage to streamline traffic flow, reduce congestion, and respond to emergencies.

The Corps Marshal said “Part of the initiative includes empowering commuters to recognize and assert their rights through the FRSC’s recently launched mobile app, encouraging them to report reckless drivers.

In his remarks, Frank Aigbogun, BusinessDay Publisher stressed the need for better funding of the Federal Road Safety Commission to ensure effective delivery of its programmes.

He said FRSC is critical to advancing road safety measures, reducing accident rates, and ensuring safer travel for all Nigerians.

Aigbogbun stressed that with adequate funding, the FRSC could invest in modern equipment, expand training programs for personnel, and strengthen public awareness campaigns, ultimately contributing to a more secure and efficient road transportation system.

