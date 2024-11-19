FRSC records 13 deaths in 64 crashes in Ekiti

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ekiti State has said it recorded 13 fatalities resulting from 64 road traffic crashes in 2024.

Speaking at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti to mark the 2024 Road Traffic Crash (RTC) Victims Remembrance Week, the Sector Commandant, Mr Joseph Olusola, said 164 individuals sustained injuries between January and September this year.

He highlighted a 63% reduction in deaths and an 18% decline in RTC cases compared to previous figures.

SPONSOR AD

Olusola pointed out that statistics indicate passengers are more likely to be victims in road traffic accidents than drivers.

He, therefore, urged commuters to actively discourage reckless driving by speaking out against dangerous behaviours on the road.

“The objectives of the 2024 World Day of Remembrance for RTC Victims include providing a platform for families to honour those killed or were seriously injured in road accidents, recognising the crucial role of emergency services, addressing the leniency in legal responses to road deaths, and advocating for more serious accountability,” Olusola said.

He assured the public that the FRSC remains committed to collaborating with stakeholders to enhance public awareness and strictly enforce traffic laws to deter violations.