FRSC clamps down on traffic violators, prosecutes 51 in FCT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has intensified its efforts to curb traffic violations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), prosecuting 51 offenders, including a motorist who assaulted its personnel.

Mr Chorrie Muta’a, the FRSC Sector Commander, FCT command said this while reacting to the case of a traffic violator, Chris Nwakanu, who was remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre on Thursday in Abuja.

A Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Iyanna, had remanded Nwakanu for dangerous driving, resistance to arrest, and assault on FRSC personnel in a special court session.

In addition to Nwakanu’s prosecution, Chief Magistrate Iyanna also prosecuted 50 other offenders for various traffic infractions along the Jabi-Airport Road.

The sector commander said the FRSC’s renewed commitment to enforcing traffic laws followed a recent surge in traffic infractions in the FCT.

Muta’a listed the infractions as overloading, over-speeding, one-way driving, and disobedience to traffic rules among others.

He said the corps’ efforts to curb the traffic infractions in the FCT were part of its broader strategy to reduce road crashes and promote road safety across the country.

He also said that in spite of sensitisation campaigns, motor park rallies, and town hall meetings with major stakeholders in the transport sector, many commercial drivers in the FCT continued to flout traffic regulations.

Muta’a emphasised that the corps would no longer tolerate flagrant disobedience to traffic rules and assaults on personnel.

He said the combined efforts with other security agencies were necessary to apprehend Nwakanu after he committed grievous traffic offences.

“In spite of our efforts to educate motorists on the importance of adhering to traffic rules, some individuals continue to flout these regulations, putting themselves and others at risk.

“The FRSC has identified the Zuba-Gwagwalada, Zuba-Kubwa, and Nyanya-AYA Expressway corridors as notorious areas for traffic infractions.

“We will no longer take these nonchalant attitudes. The FRSC is committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property. We will continue to arrest and prosecute traffic violators,” he said.

Muta’a assured that the corps would carry out its assignment within the law to punish and prosecute traffic offenders in the six area councils of the FCT.

He urged FCT residents to join the FRSC’s efforts in promoting road safety and socio-economic activities in the capital city.

“We appeal to motorists to cooperate with us in ensuring that our roads are safe for all users.