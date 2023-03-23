FRSC begins ‘Operation Scorpion’ in Lagos

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command, said it would begin a special operation, tagged: “Operation Scorpion” on unlatched articulated trucks from March…

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command, said it would begin a special operation, tagged: “Operation Scorpion” on unlatched articulated trucks from March 25 in the state.

The state sector commander, Babatunde Farinloye, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Corps Head of Public Education and Enlightenment Superintendent, Bisi Sonusi, on Wednesday.

According to him, the command arrested 19 articulated unlatched trucks between March 10 and March 16 within the state.

“We will commence clampdown on unlatched containerised trucks that falls through our “Operation Scorpion” aimed at tackling the incessant crashes caused by unlatched containers within the state,” he said.