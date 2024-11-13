FRSC begins Ember months campaign in Lagos

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command, on Tuesday, began the 2024 Ember months campaign in the state.

The campaign, being done in collaboration with Guinness Nigeria PLC, has as its theme as ‘Speak Up Against Dangerous Driving: Crashes Kill More Passengers than Drivers.’

The state Sector Commander of the corps, Mr Kehinde Hamzat, said passengers’ indifference to reckless driving was among major contributory factors to road traffic crashes.

He said that empowering passengers with the right knowledge on road safety would help to reduce road traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

Hamzat said that the initiative to empower passengers was part of the command’s revised public education strategy, with dynamic approaches. (NAN)