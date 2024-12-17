FRSC assures Safety Babes of African clubs championship appearance

Five-time Ardova Handball Premier League Champions, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Safety Babes of Abuja have been assured of a return to the continent where they would compete in the 2025 African senior women’s clubs championship.

The Corps Marshall, Alhaji Shehu Mohammed, gave this assurance while speaking during the end-of-year party for staff of the Corps, held at the FRSC Headquarters, in Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.

At the event, the Safety Babes displayed five of the trophies they had won, which made the Corps Marshall say that having conquered Nigeria over and over again, they deserve to be given a new challenge.

“We will support them to go and play with Africa’s best, that’s part of the motivation, without such they wouldn’t have won all these trophies you see.

“With the government funding us, and we releasing funds to them to prepare, they always put in their best, to come first whenever they compete. And that’s why you see all those trophies”, he said.

On ensuring the team remains competitive, even at a bigger stage, the Corps Marshall added “Going to play on the continent next year, we will sponsor them, give them all the tools, and requisite facilities they need to excel and make Nigeria proud”.

On his part, the Head of Sports FRSC, Corps Commander Daniel Asanya said: “The safety Babes did very well by winning their 5th Adover title in six years.

“The effort of the players is helped by the motivation and support from the Corps Marshall. Our teams had the best in terms of training and encouragement that propelled the ladies to remain unbeatable”, he said.

The Safety Babes won their five Ardova Premier League titles in 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.