FRSC announces fresh traffic diversion on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has announced a fresh diversion of traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway due to the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction works on the highway.

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, on Monday in Abuja.

Kazeem said in continuation of the ongoing rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the traffic had been diverted from linking the expressway at New Garage Lagos.

He said that the traffic from Isheri Olowora passing through River Valley Estate was to link the expressway.

“Inward Lagos has been diverted to pass through Babcock College, opposite Enyo filling station to link the expressway and drive into Lagos.

“Alternatively, they could pass through Ojodu and make u-turn in front of FRSC Ojodu to link the expressways at BRT Bus-stop,” he said.

The CPEO said the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, had directing the FRSC commands along the corridor to ensure that hardships on commuters arising from the diversion was minimised.

Biu also enjoined the motoring public along the route to be patient and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies on the routes. (NAN)

