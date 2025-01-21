Frontline intelligence agencies grossly underfunded – Reps

The House of Representatives’ Committee on National Security and Intelligence has said the intelligence sub-sector is being grossly underfunded to help tackle the growing security challenges in the country.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ahmed Satomi (APC, Borno) and members stated this at the budget defence session of agencies under the office of the National Security Adviser on Monday.

The committee called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure increased and prompt release of the 2025 capital allocation to the security and intelligence sector in the interest of the nation’s security.

SPONSOR AD

The agencies present included Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA); the Directorate of State Services (DSS); the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); the Presidential Air Fleets, National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons; National Institute for Security Studies (NISS); National Counter Terrorism Centre and the National Cybercrimes Coordination Centre.

The chairman promised that the committee would help in looking for ways to ensure an increase in the budget to the sector.

In his speech, the Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Muhammed Danjuma who represented the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu said the proposed budget was tailored towards addressing the evolving security challenges facing the nation.