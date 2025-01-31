From my mailbox

Following is a comment received from one of our readers, Muhammad Lawal Dangaladiman Zuba. It was based on the last article titled ‘Zazzau Abuja Suleja Historical Fact and Fallacy’ I and II.

“A recent article by Umar Shuaibu, published in the Daily Trust Newspaper on January 17, 2025, contains gross exaggerations and inaccuracies about the history of the Hausawa of Zaria (Abuja). This rebuttal aims to correct these errors and provide a factual account of the region’s history.

“This write-up is not only a rebuttal of an attempt at forcing a biased narrative down our throats but to put the records straight in the interest of our people.

“The Chronicle of Abuja, written by Prince Hassan Dallatu and Prince Shuaibu Na’ibi, is a biased and incomplete record of the region’s history. The two princes, who are members of the royal family of Zazzau Abuja (Suleja), had a vested interest in portraying their ancestors as heroes. However, their account is far from accurate.

“The Chronicle of Abuja by these two princes was a local book on local histography by relatively unknown authors. The original chronicle of Abuja was written in Hausa but was translated into English by a British man named Frank L. Heath. In the chronicle that he translated into English he said, ‘Those Days Have Gone, but Thanks to The Forethought of the Emir (Suleimanu Barau) and to the enthusiastic industry of his brothers (Hassan Dallatu and Shuaibu Na’ibi), this record, incomplete and delightfully biased as it is, remains’.

“In reality, the Hausawa of Zaria never won a single war on their own without the help of the people of Zuba. When the British imperialists arrived in 1900, the Zuba people formed a friendship with their leader, Sir Frederick Lord Lugard, and were given a letter of authority and the British Union Jack flag, which remains part of Zuba’s royal regalia to this day.

“The letter from Lord Lugard, also shows the vast lands in the domain of Zuba. In paragraph four of the article written by Umar Shuaibu said “The chief of Zuba was the Sarkin Yamma, the chief Councilor of the king of Zazzau in matters that concerned the south western part of the Kingdom. “The title Sarkin Yamma or Chief Councilor was given to the (AGORA OF ZUBA) King of Zuba by the British as a result of an incident to be discussed at a later time.

“The Zuba Chiefdom has a rich history dating back to the fifteenth century, with a long list of kings. Some of the kings that ruled for some time, their names and dates where lost.

“In 1804, the last Habe king, Makau, was chased out of Zaria by the jihadists of Usmanu Danfodiyo and sought refuge in Zuba. The people of Zuba nurtured Makau and his people back to health and even gave them their daughters to marry. However, the Hausawas of Zaria never established any authority over the people of Zuba.

“Instead, the people of Zuba protected the Hausawas from the Fulanis, who made several attempts to capture them. The Zuba people never lost a war to the Fulanis or anyone else. It’s ironic that Umar Shuaibu claims the Hausawa of Zaria fought and drove the Fulanis back to Zaria, when in fact, they were always under the protection of the people of Zuba.

“After regaining their strength, the Hausawa of Zaria attempted to establish a kingdom by attacking the people of Lapai without seeking the help of the people of Zuba. This proved disastrous, and the people of Lapai defeated the Hausawa, killing their leader Makau and cutting off his head. This can be confirmed at Lapai palace.

“Following the disastrous campaign in Lapai, the Hausawa of Zaria relocated to Izom. However, their refuge was short-lived. The people of Lapai discovered their whereabouts and planned to attack them in Izom, intent on eliminating them once and for all.

“Meanwhile, the Fulani, who had already taken control of Zaria, also learned of the Hausawa’s presence in Izom and decided to launch an assault to wipe them out. Upon learning of the impending attacks from both the people of Lapai and the Fulanis, the Hausawa fled back to Zuba, seeking refuge with their allies to avoid total annihilation, where they were taken back and allocated part of Zuba land to establish settlement named after their leader (ABU-JA) ‘Abu the Yellow’. That is now known as Abuja (Suleja).

“This rebuttal aims to set the record straight on the history of Zazzau, Abuja, and Suleja, and to correct the inaccuracies and exaggerations perpetuated by Umar Shuaibu’s article.

“In conclusion, it is very important for stakeholders and lovers of Zazzau Suleja and Zuba traditional institutions to promote amity, unity of purpose and mutual respect among the people of the emirates. We can achieve this by following the footsteps of our revered emirs who have maintained strong bond and mutual respect between themselves over the years. It is inappropriate to dish out blatant falsehood and historical revisionism in the name of promoting ethnic hegemony.”

The primary motive for writing on the topic was to correct the false notion that Abuja and Suleja were brothers in a manner preached by a highly respected Late Sheikh Al-bany whom we all held in very high esteem. It became necessary to bring the true perspective due to its spread in the social media. I believe my brother Muhammad Lawal will corroborate that aspect. I also believe, had the respected scholar been alive today he would have corrected that narrative.

Meanwhile, I have conspicuously mentioned that Makau and his Zage-Zagi followers never saw peace due to the constant harassment of the Fulani. I also stated that they passed through many places including Kauru and Kajuru but never got accepted until when they came to Zuba. One needs not mention the obvious, that anybody on the run would be desperately in need of assistance to wade away his adversaries.

However, limitation of space prevented me from providing more explanation. The great assistance by Zuba can never be taken for granted, hence, the excellent relationship that existed, till date, between the people of Zuba and the Suleja Zage-Zagis. This will be a subject for future presentations.