From Motors to Mobility: CFAO explains name change

The Managing Director of CFAO Mobility, Mr. Denis Martin, in this interview, explains the recent name change of the company from CFAO Motors to CFAO Mobility, and what it means for the automotive industry.

Excerpts:

Why the name-change from CFAO Motors to CFAO Mobility?

The decision to change our company name to CFAO Mobility reflects our group’s aim to accelerate the development of new mobility solutions in Africa. This new name better represents our comprehensive offerings across the automotive value chain. Our operations in Nigeria cover assembly, sales, service, distribution, and marketing through various subsidiaries, allowing us to provide end-to-end solutions that meet the diverse needs of our customers.

What are some of the key brands and products that CFAO Mobility offers?

In the passenger car, SUV, and light commercial vehicle segment, we proudly offer renowned brands such as Toyota, Mitsubishi, and Suzuki. For more specialised solutions for our B2B customers, we provide robust options including Fuso trucks, King Long buses, Toyota forklifts, Howo trucks, Techking tyres, and a variety of construction equipment. Additionally, we offer Yamaha motorcycles and outboard engines, which are highly regarded for their performance and reliability.

Our services are designed to enhance the overall customer experience. Under the LOXEA brand, we offer corporate leasing, providing flexible and efficient leasing solutions for businesses. Through our Winpart brand, we supply aftermarket multi-brand spare parts, ensuring our customers have access to quality parts for their vehicles at the right prices. Some of our brands include Denso, Bosch, and KYB, among others.

Our quick service franchise, Autofast, ensures that vehicle maintenance is convenient and reliable. Additionally, our growing network of service outlets in Total filling stations in Lagos and Abuja makes these services easily accessible.

What sets CFAO Mobility apart from its competitors?

CFAO Mobility stands out in several key ways, with a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction. As a subsidiary of the CFAO group, part of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, we benefit from a robust foundation and extensive resources. The group has the largest distribution network in Africa, covering four business domains: Mobility, healthcare, green infrastructure, and consumer goods. It is present in 38 African countries and six French overseas departments. Furthermore, CFAO group is the distributor of Toyota cars in 38 African countries. In Nigeria, we celebrated our 120 years of operation in 2023, highlighting our long-standing commitment to serving our customers.

At CFAO Mobility Nigeria, our facilities are designed to meet manufacturer standards, and we hold ISO certifications in Quality Management and Safety Systems for most of our subsidiaries, reflecting our dedication to excellence. We embrace the ANZEN safety-first culture, prioritising the well-being of our employees and customers. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We strive to provide exceptional service and support. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is demonstrated through the various awards and recognitions we have received, which highlight our reputation for quality and reliability. We continuously seek to understand and meet the evolving needs of our customers, making us a trusted partner in their mobility journey.

What can customers expect with the transition to CFAO Mobility?

Customers should expect several positive changes with the transition to CFAO Mobility. We are committed to providing best-in-class service and maintaining our customer-centric approach. Our customers will benefit from a wider range of products and services designed to meet their diverse needs. We improve our customer relationship management by conducting regular satisfaction surveys, allowing us to continuously refine our services based on customer feedback. Additionally, we are expanding our network to ensure sustained quality of service across Nigeria.

What steps is CFAO Mobility taking to reduce the carbon footprint in Nigeria?

A: CFAO Mobility is actively taking steps to reduce the carbon footprint in Nigeria. We are launching a renowned electric car brand, BYD, which will provide eco-friendly transportation options. Additionally, we have introduced Sinotruk Howo CNG trucks and King Long CNG buses, which are designed to be more environmentally friendly.

What are CFAO Mobility’s plans for the future, especially in terms of new product launches and market expansion?

CFAO Mobility has set ambitious goals for the future. We are focused on broadening our product range and enhancing our market presence to better serve our customers. This includes introducing new and innovative mobility solutions that address the evolving needs of our market. Sustainability is also a key priority for us, as we strive to ensure our products and operations positively impact the environment. Customer satisfaction remains at the core of our strategy, and we are committed to delivering exceptional service and value.

Additionally, we are expanding our network with the upcoming BYD showroom on Akin Adesola, Victoria Island, a new Toyota showroom and service centre on Kofo Abayomi, Victoria Island, and a new Mitsubishi showroom and service centre on Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island.

You recently assumed the role of Managing Director at CFAO Mobility Nigeria. What are the key expectations for you in this role?

The primary expectations for me in this role include increasing our market share and building a sustainable, profitable company. This involves taking care of our employees, stakeholders, and the environment. One of our key initiatives is the launch of our new electric vehicle (EV) brand, which aligns with our commitment to sustainability and innovation. By focusing on these areas, we aim to strengthen our position in the market and deliver exceptional value to our customers.

How will you describe the Nigeria Mobility sector?

The Nigeria Mobility sector is currently navigating a volatile economic environment, which presents both challenges and opportunities. Changes in legislation have also had a significant impact on the industry, requiring companies to adapt quickly to new regulations. Additionally, the automotive market has experienced a decline since the introduction of the auto policy, which has affected overall market dynamics. Despite these challenges, there is potential for growth and innovation, particularly with the right strategies and investments.