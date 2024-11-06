From fuel subsidy to Russian flags: How anti-governance protests in Northern Nigeria took a foreign turn

By Hamza Ibrahim

The Russian flags waving syndicate share a common identity in all the northern states – their written slogans promoted Russia and Putin while their songs/chants echoed anti-Tinubu narratives and by extension part of the ‘end bad governance protest’ demands – ‘a dawo da tallafi’ (return fuel subsidy), ‘a bude boda’ (open the borders), etc. Most of the flags-carrying protesters were heard singing in Hausa using lyrics such as ‘Ko ya bude sai ya sauka’ (referring to Tinubu and literally saying to him, ‘even if he addresses the concerns he must step down), ‘A bude boda’ (meaning ‘open the borders’), ‘A dawo da tallafi’ (return fuel subsidy), ‘Mulkin Tinubu ba ma yi’ (we don’t support Tinubu’s administration), ‘Zalincin Tinubu ba ma yi’ (we detest Tinubu’s oppression), etc.

Even though waving Russian flags during the end bad governance protest was mostly considered haphazard, data showed it wasn’t. Just like the protest itself was somewhat structured and campaigned for on social media, the idea to wave the Russian flag and profile/promote Vladimir Putin was organised and promoted on social media, notably Facebook and WhatsApp in local language, Hausa. Through audio and text-based short posts in Hausa, the anti-hardship protesters were sold the idea that their demands couldn’t be speedily addressed unless they bring Russia and Putin into it, a narrative their promoters emphasized will send a shocking message to the West, draw global media attention and make President Tinubu act fast. This could have accounted for the sudden appearance of Russian flags across many cities in the north.

Some of the pro-Russia placards amplified by a Nigerien national on Facebook

Here, this Facebook user captions his post in Hausa as translated: ‘there is injustice in Nigeria’

The flag-carrying protesters openly called for Putin to intervene in Nigeria and rescue it. In this post on Facebook, the user, based in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital addressed his audience in Hausa language backing his post with a Russian flag saying “everyone should go and get a Russian flag, the struggle is not over yet, we must continue with it otherwise these leaders will escort us to the our graves”

Another Facebook user attached a picture of Putin and Kim Jon Un with Russian flag with a caption, “if Tinubu’s national address tomorrow favours us and addresses our concerns we will not be on the streets, but if it turns out to be otherwise we should all get Russian flags and be on the streets.”

On X, during the protest, the conversation about Russian flags was similar to the happening on Facebook. Analysis of some of the accounts that amplified the Russian flags and Putin showed intentionality about inviting Putin to come and save Nigeria. In this tweet, this user captioned a video he posted with a Hausa sentence, “we should remain resolute in waving Russian flags and pictures of Putin, we will see what will happen.”

Another X user made a tweet attaching it with a video, in the video, a young man said: “We, as Nigerians we are out for peaceful protest, but no leader has responded to us or made any commitment to address our concerns, we waved Nigerian flag but nothing has changed, we are therefore venturing into waving using Russian flag and advocating that Putin rescues and takes over Nigeria, we want a coup, we want it so quick that we hope it happens this evening or before the next morning, Tinubu must go even if he addresses our concerns, we don’t want him anymore, even under evil leaders obedient citizens have a good life, we have been obedient citizens but under him Tinubu, but ……”

As the waving of the Russian flags gained traction and penetrated more states in northern Nigeria, the Nigerian Army declared the act as treasonable offense and it will not allow it. The Nigeria Police also issued similar warnings and made some arrests. Notable among the arrests was the one involving seven polish nationals arrested in Kano and later transferred to Abuja. The polish nationals, according to sources, only arrived a day before the protest and only came out of Bayero University, Kano, their host university to observe the protesters who they noticed were waving Russian flags, out of curiosity they brought their phones to take pictures of the protesters, an action that got them arrested.

The waving of Russian flags during the August 1, 2024, protest in northern Nigeria did not occur in isolation; it was built on a foundation laid over a year earlier when similar symbols were seen in Niger Republic and Chad, both bordering northern Nigeria. Since then, the spectacle of people draping themselves in Russian flags, wishing for Putin’s electoral victory, and engaging with pro-Russian content on social media became more common. While several factors could have influenced the northern Nigeria incident, this trend suggests a potential motivation. Ultimately, the event underscored the vulnerability of the region’s information ecosystem, revealing its susceptibility to manipulation and the ease with which misinformation can lead people to believe that invoking Putin’s image would offer relief in their struggle.

Hamza Ibrahim is a researcher, journalist, and disinformation analyst based in Kano, Nigeria.