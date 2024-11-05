From Africa to China: A Journey of Tech, Culture, and Connection

By Ahmad Abdurrahman Yahaya

Back in 2019, I took a leap that completely changed my life. Fresh off the plane and filled with excitement, I landed in China, ready to soak up a new culture and explore a place I’d only read about. My journey was part of a dream to experience the world beyond Africa and learn from one of the most dynamic economies in the world. As an African youth with a passion for technology, I knew China was where I wanted to be, given its incredible strides in innovation, tech development, and its long-standing history of cooperation with Africa.

My first stop was Jinan, the capital city of Shandong, where I enrolled in International Trade and Economics. Jinan was an adventure from the start. There were some tough moments—getting used to the language, figuring out a new culture, and trying to find people who shared my interests. It was my first encounter with China’s rapid modernization, yet I was also able to appreciate its cultural heritage, like the Baotu Spring Park, which felt like stepping into a painting from a different era. These experiences shaped my understanding of China’s unique blend of history and progress.

But beyond all this, Jinan taught me resilience, adaptability, and the importance of stepping outside my comfort zone. Tech had always been my thing since I was 14, but I realized that finding tech and entrepreneurship opportunities as a foreigner in Jinan was a bit of a challenge. Despite these obstacles, my time there was invaluable. It opened my eyes to China’s efforts to modernize while keeping its traditions alive, a reflection of the country’s journey toward building a society that embraces both ancient wisdom and modern achievements.

Yet, as someone with a deep passion for technology and innovation, I yearned to be in an environment that could support my tech aspirations even more. This realization pushed me to seek out a city that had an even stronger tech ecosystem. That’s when Hangzhou came into the picture.

Hangzhou is like China’s Silicon Valley, known for its vibrant tech scene and home to Alibaba—one of the world’s largest e-commerce companies. The city’s reputation for innovation and entrepreneurship was exactly what I was looking for, and it didn’t disappoint me. I applied to schools there and felt like I hit the jackpot when I got into Zhejiang University of Science and Technology (ZUST) to pursue a BEng in Robotics Engineering. It felt like everything was finally falling into place, and I was now in a program that spoke to my love for all things tech and innovation.

Hangzhou quickly became my second home, and the city itself is an inspiring blend of ancient culture and modern technology. As I walked through the West Lake or visited the Xixi Wetland, I saw how Hangzhou embraced green and low-carbon development—practices that are crucial in today’s world. The city’s efficient public transportation, the seamless integration of tech into everyday life, and its support for eco-friendly initiatives left a lasting impression on me. It’s a perfect example of how China is moving towards a sustainable future, balancing development with environmental consciousness.

Being in Hangzhou opened so many doors for me. I threw myself into various events, met incredible people, and participated in some really exciting competitions. Winning the second prize in a Blockchain hackathon, the Panda Essay Competition, and the Excellent Degree Student Scholarship were just a few of the achievements that made my journey special. But more than the awards, these experiences gave me a chance to learn from some of the brightest minds in China. I saw firsthand how China fosters innovation, encouraging students to think outside the box and come up with solutions that can change the world.

In fact, it was in Hangzhou that I launched my own startup. Last year, I built an app that helps local and international students connect, collaborate, and support each other. I saw a gap where students, especially those far from home, struggled to find meaningful connections and exchange language/cultures, so I decided to create something that could help bridge that gap. Testing my app with over 250+ international and Chinese students at ZUST was a thrilling experience, and now, I’m working on version 2, which I believe will make an even bigger impact.

This journey of building a startup in China taught me so much about perseverance, community, and the spirit of collaboration. I’ve come to appreciate how the China-Africa relationship isn’t just about big infrastructure projects or trade deals; it’s also about the connections and shared experiences of people like me, who are living and learning in China. This idea resonates deeply with the vision of a “China-Africa Community with a Shared Future,” where both sides grow together, exchange knowledge, and inspire one another.

During my four years here, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to witness how China is not only focused on its development but also committed to being a positive force in the world. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a prime example of this, as it aims to build bridges (literally and figuratively) between China and Africa, fostering deeper economic ties, infrastructure development, and cultural exchanges. As an African student, I see the potential for this cooperation to create more opportunities for young people back home. It’s inspiring to be part of this era where Africa and China are working hand in hand to build a brighter future.

I’m especially grateful to ZUST for giving me the chance to grow both academically and personally. The support from my teachers, classmates, and the entire university community has been incredible. They’ve created a nurturing environment that allowed me to pursue my passion and, in the process, become a more confident and capable version of myself.

To all the students out there, here’s my biggest tip: don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. Build relationships, engage with your surroundings, and learn from every experience—both in and out of the classroom. There are so many opportunities waiting to be discovered, and every connection you make can lead to something great.

Lastly, I want to thank the government and the local community in Hangzhou. Their efforts to make the city more inclusive and welcoming for international students have made all the difference. From organized events to the endless opportunities to engage with the local culture, their initiatives have shown me that China is truly committed to fostering mutual understanding and cooperation with Africa.

As I continue my journey, I feel proud to be part of the story of China and Africa—a story that’s still being written, full of potential and promise. I’m excited to see where this journey takes me next and how I can continue to contribute to the growing friendship between our two continents.

Thank you for being part of my story.