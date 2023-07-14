Friday prayer: MURIC protests Lagos govt exam timetable

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Lagos State Chapter, has urged the Ministry of Education in Lagos State to review the third term examination timetable for…

The timetable according to the MURIC state chairman, Dr Busari Ademola, flagrantly denied Muslim teachers and students their Allah-given and constitutional rights of observing Jumat prayers by scheduling the third paper to be held today within the period of Friday obligatory prayer.

“It is disheartening to note that the timetable released for the conduct of the third term examination 2022/2023 academic session across the public senior secondary schools in Lagos State did not consider the religious and constitutional rights of Muslims. Hundreds of Muslim teachers and students are denied the right to observe the Jumu’ah prayer on Friday, the 14th of July, 2023.

“It was noticed that the third paper on that day commences at 1:45pm (it was earlier scheduled to start at 1:30pm) while ironically the second examination on the same day ends by 1pm. This is a gross bridge of rights. How on earth would the concerned Muslim teachers and students observe their obligatory Jumu’ah on that day?

“We are therefore making a passionate appeal to Lagos State Ministry of Education and our peace-loving and performing Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to, as a matter of urgency, reverse the timetable and give Muslim teachers and students time to observe their prayers knowing fully well that in Lagos, Jumu’ah prayer is observed between 1 pm and 2:30 pm,” Ademola said.

