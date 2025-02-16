Fresh worry for Chidimma Adetshina as South African authorities arrest mum

Anabela Rungo, the mother of Nigerian beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina, has been arrested in Cape Town, South Africa, over alleged illegal residence.

On Saturday, the Department of Home Affairs, Republic of South Africa, issued a notice of Rungo’s detention.

It was enforced by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

SPONSOR AD

According to Siya Qoza, Home Affairs spokesperson, investigations are ongoing into alleged misrepresentation and fraudulent activities by Rungo.

U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles to battle Egypt, South Africa and Morocco

Tinubu returns to Abuja after France, South Africa trips

In September 2024, Rungo’s official South African documents were revoked due to an allegation of identity fraud in obtaining citizenship, rendering her ineligible to reside in the country.

Disregarding the authority’s order, Rungo was reportedly residing in Cape Town with Chidimma’s sibling, using her Mozambican passport.

“Investigators from the Department of Home Affairs, assisted by the South African Police Service (SAPS), this morning detained Anabela Rungo, the mother of Chidimma Adetshina, at a property in Cape Town.

“The department withdrew Rungo’s South African documentation in September 2024 after finding that it had been fraudulently obtained, rendering her ineligible to continue residing in South Africa.

“In an apparent act of brazen disregard for the legal consequences of her conduct, it appears that Rungo has defied her ‘undesirable’ status through her Mozambican passport.

“Investigations are ongoing into further potential misrepresentation and fraudulent conduct,” Qoza said.

Since contesting in the South African beauty pageantry, Chidimma constantly faced the issue of identity, particularly because of her name, which does not have any root in South Africa but Nigeria.

Chidimma’s identity issue had pushed her towards her dream, when she became Miss Nigeria 2024, after an initial rejection in South Africa.

She went on to become Miss Universe 1st runner up 2024 and Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, representing all African women on the global stage.