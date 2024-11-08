Fresh rift as Paul Okoye accuses Peter of song theft 

Paul Okoye, popular singer and half of PSquare, aka Rudeboy, has called out his twin brother and former bandmate, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, over an alleged song theft.

Following the group’s third breakup earlier this year, Mr P recently released a song titled ‘Winning’.

However, in an Instagram post, Rudeboy alleged that he wrote and sang the song with a certain producer, who then hijacked it and gave it to his brother.

SPONSOR AD

He claimed that his twin brother recorded the song word for word with the same producer he worked with.

PHOTOS: PSquare acquires another property abroad

Reactions as PSquare pushes Fan off stage during performance

According to Rudeboy, he submitted six songs to the so-called management and questioned why they were re-singing his song word for word.

He wrote, “Song title: Winning.

“Written and sang by Rudeboy. Produced by same producer.

“Now how come? Now am I supposed to release another version? Mr Producer, your case is for another day.

“Just a simple thing: Bring 6 songs, let me bring 6 songs. I Submitted 6 songs to the so-called management. Why re-singing my own song? word for word. Song that was supposed to be in my album next year, June.”

In a follow up post, Rudeboy threatened to release the original version of any songs of his that he was being replicated.

“The days of manipulation are over!!

“And to the management, make I hear any song wey na only me sing, I go release the original version. Music is not that hard!,” he wrote