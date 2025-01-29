Fresh rancour in Afenifere over Dele Farotimi’s Appointment 

The crisis rocking the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, over its leadership tussle took a new twist, on Wednesday, as the Pa Reuben Fasoranti-led faction rejected the appointment of Dele Farotimi as the Organising Secretary of the group.

This is against the backdrop of an earlier announcement made by Chief Ayo Adebanjo’s faction, despite the position being held by Kole Omololu of the Fasoranti’s led group.

Recall that on Tuesday, the Afenifere faction loyal to Adebanjo held a parallel meeting at Isanya Ogbo in Ogun State, where it announced the appointment of Farotimi.

“The general meeting considered and approved the appointment of Barrister Dele Farotimi as the national organising secretary of the Afenifere,” it read.

The communique was jointly signed by the deputy leader, Oladipo Olaitan, and the national publicity secretary, Justice Faloye, loyal to Adebanjo’s faction at the end of the meeting.

Farotimi’s appointment came after legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, withdrew his defamatory suit against the activist.

But in a statement on Wednesday in Akure, Omololu disagreed with the appointment of Farotimi, saying Fasoranti’s faction of Afenifere is the authentic group.

In the statement entitled, “Pa Fasoranti Remains Afenifere’s True Leader,” Omololu, said the group would continue to uphold the values and principles that guide its formation for the welfare of the Yoruba people.

“I acknowledge the appointment of Dele Farotimi as the National Organising Secretary of the faction led by Pa. Adebanjo. However, it is important to clarify that there is only one authentic Afenifere, which remains under the leadership of Pa. Reuben Fashoranti.

“This body continues to uphold the core values and principles that have guided us since the formation of Afenifere, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to the welfare and progress of the Yoruba people and the entire nation.

“It is imperative that the public is aware of the distinction between the authentic Afenifere and any other groups that may claim the name for political purposes. As we continue our work, our focus remains on unity, justice, and the advancement of democratic values.

“We are committed to collaborating with all those who share these principles, irrespective of factional differences. The future of our region and our country depends on our ability to remain united and focused on the issues that matter most to our people.”

The cold-war between Adebanjo and Fasoranti emerged during the 2023 general elections when the former supported Peter Obi of the Labour Party against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).