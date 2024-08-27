Fresh crisis rocks Labour Party as Gov Otti calls NEC meeting

The unending internal crisis rocking Labour Party (LP) took a new twist as the sole governor of the party, Alex Otti of Abia State, has…

Speaking at a press briefing, on Tuesday, national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, said during a recent meeting with the governor, Otti stated his intention to convene a NEC meeting on Saturday, August 31.

He quoted Otti as saying his planned meeting was to dissolve the National Executive Council, State Executive Council, Local Government Executive Council and Ward Executive Council on the purported ground that the tenures of the executives have expired.

“The NWC consequently notes that the national leadership states unequivocally that there is no vacuum in the leadership of our party; conscious of the fact that the tenure of the executives was to last till June 2024, the National Convention of the party was held in March 27, 2024 at Nnewi, Anambra State at which the Governor of Abia State was represented by his deputy governor who also doubled as the Chairman of the Convention Committee.

“It must be noted that most of the government functionaries from Abia State including the deputy governor, commissioners, Chief of Staff and indeed all the LP state assembly members led by the Speaker of the House, senior special assistants and other aides of the governor, were present at that convention,” Abure who read a communique said.

He said the laws of the land, including the 1999 Constitution, Electoral Act 2022, Labour Party Constitution and other laws were adhered to in convening the Nnewi convention.

He said, “Article 14 of the LP Constitution provides that it is only the National Chairman and the National Secretary of the party who can convene the meetings of the NWC, NEC and National Convention or any other national meeting of the party.

“In the exercise of that power therefore, on the 20th of December, 2023, the National Chairman and the National Secretary of the Party issued notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the convening of the National Convention of the Party that was scheduled to hold in March 2024.

“It must be noted that Section 82(1) of 2022 Electoral Act provides as follows:

“Every registered Political Party shall give the Commission at least 21 days’ notice of any convention, congress, conference or meeting convened for the purpose of ‘merger’ and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any of the elective offices specified under this Act.

“It was in fulfilment of this provision that the national chairman and the national secretary of the party issued notice to INEC on 4th of December 2023. When it became apparent for logistics reasons that the convention would be held at the earlier venue, another notice for change of venue was issued to INEC on the 14th of March, 2024.

“Again, another notice for a change of venue was issued on the 20th and 21st of March 2024. It is therefore clear that the party has fulfilled its obligation under the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Party.”

Abure said that the NWC notes that the national convention of the party held on 27th March 2024 has

He warned that the national leadership of the party will not hesitate to discipline any member of who is not ready to obey the Constitution of the Party and the lawful directive of the leadership of the party.

He also announced that the NWC had set up a 10-man Standing Disciplinary Committee comprising Barrister Kehinde Edun, National Legal Adviser, Chairman; while others member are Chief Clement Ojukwu, Deputy National Chairman; Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi, Deputy National Chairman; and Dudu M. Manuga, National Women Leader.

Others are Barrister Callistus Ihejiagwa, Chairman Imo State; Alhaji Raji Mohammed, Chairman Kano State; and Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, National Secretary, who is also the Secretary of the committee.

He said that assuming, without conceding, that the tenure of the current NWC had expired, it is not the responsibility of the governor to convene a NEC meeting for the purposes of setting up a caretaker committee.

He said, “It is still the responsibility of the National Chairman and the National Secretary of the Party to convene such a meeting. Secondly, it is the responsibility of INEC, to officially communicate the party in writing as to why it has objection to the conduct of the Convention and to draw the attention of the leadership of the party, to the fact that their tenure has expired.”