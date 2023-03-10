Fresh crisis looms in APC as Adamu’s deputy asks him to resign

The National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has asked the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to resign…

The National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has asked the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to resign to pave way for a Christian from the North-Central to take over.

In a statement on Friday in Abuja, Lukman argued that it is not proper for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and Adamu to be Muslims while Christians have no stake.

He asked Adamu to resign in the interest of fairness, justice and equity.

The APC vice chairman said, “Now that the election is won by APC and Asiwaju, it is important to demonstrate that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the president-elect and Shettima is simply an electoral strategy.

“With a National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, who is also a Muslim, it will be important that every necessary step is taken to inject a change of leadership for the party so that a new national chairman who is a Christian to take over.

“There should be no difficulty in convincing Sen. Adamu to resign as national chairman to create opportunity for a new national chairman of APC to emerge who is a Christian.

“For that to happen may require Emergency National Convention because if the hierarchy of the current leadership is to be followed, the successor to Sen. Adamu will be Sen. Abubakar Kyari who is a Muslim from North-East.”