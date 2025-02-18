Fresh Air Governor’s Cup Kicks Off

The Adamawa State Governor’s Cup—also known as the Fresh Air Governor’s Cup— commence on February 16, marking the tournament’s revival after more than a decade-long hiatus.

The competition features teams from all 21 local government areas of the state.

The organizing committee, chaired by Barrister Wali Yakubu, the Adamawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, has successfully conducted the match draws in preparation for the event.

SPONSOR AD

Sponsored by the Adamawa State Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), under the leadership of Chairman Suleiman Gangkuba, the tournament aims to promote grassroots football development and foster unity among local governments.

As the kickoff date approaches, teams are finalizing their preparations, while the organizing committee ensures that all necessary arrangements are in place for a smooth and successful tournament. Football enthusiasts across Adamawa State eagerly await the return of this prestigious competition.