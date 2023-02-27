✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Politics

Freed Kaduna train victim unseats 4th term rep

Sadiq Ango Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who spent 69 days in captivity, has won the Sabon Gari federal constituency election with 33,616 votes.

He defeated the fourth time member representing the constituency in the National Assembly, Mohammed Garba Datti of the APC who polls 31,737 votes.

Wike-Tinubu Tango: A Leopard-Cameleon Dance?

Election violence: NHRC demands prosecution of perpetrators

Recall that Ango Abdullahi was one of kidnapped victims of Kaduna train attack who was elected as PDP candidate for the seat while in captivity.

He is the son of the Chairman, Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi.

