‘Free my son, remove beads on his neck, hands’, Tuface’s mother begs Igbinedion’s granddaughter

Rose Idibia, mother of Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, better known as Tuface, has appealed to Nigerians to beg Natasha Osawaru, Deputy Majority Leader of Edo state House of Assembly, to leave her son alone.
In a now-viral video, the mother, who claimed that her son may not be acting in his right senses, urged the lawmaker to remove the “beads you put on his hand and on his neck”.
Recently, the social media was set abuzz with reports of Tuface’s marriage proposal to the lawmaker, a few days after announcing his divorce from his estranged wife, Annie.
Wading into the controversy, Mrs Idibia said her son is presently not in his right frame of mind due to the divorce proceedings with Annie.
Tuface proposes to Igbinedion’s granddaughter
‘I want to marry her’, Tuface confirms relationship with Igbinedion’s granddaughter
She also claimed that Osawaru had charmed the singer.
She said: “Good evening, Nigerians. My name is Mrs Rose Idibia, the mother of 2face. This message is for Miss Natasha Osawaru of Edo State. I’m calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to free my son.
“My son is going through a divorce process, and he is clearly not in his right senses now. I know my son well. That is not him.
“Please Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and on his neck, remove them and free him.”
Osawaru is the granddaughter of billionaire Gabriel Igbinedion.
She is a politician and member of the Edo State House of Assembly representing the Egor Constituency under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The lawmaker was elected in April 2023 and is from the Egor Local Government Area of Edo State.
